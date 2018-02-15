EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3088396" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Crash involving pedestrian on Route 73: Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on February 15, 2018.

Route 73 South has reopened after a serious crash involving a pedestrian in Mt. Laurel, N.J.The incident happened before 6:30 a.m. Thursday in the southbound lanes of Route 73 near I-295.There was no immediate word what led to the incident, or on the number or extent of injuries.Route 73 South was shut down near I-295 for more than three hours as police investigated.The road was finally back open by 10 a.m., but traffic delays continued in the area.------