Route 73 reopens after crash involving pedestrian in Mt. Laurel, NJ

MT. LAUREL, N.J. (WPVI) --
Route 73 South has reopened after a serious crash involving a pedestrian in Mt. Laurel, N.J.

The incident happened before 6:30 a.m. Thursday in the southbound lanes of Route 73 near I-295.

There was no immediate word what led to the incident, or on the number or extent of injuries.

Route 73 South was shut down near I-295 for more than three hours as police investigated.

The road was finally back open by 10 a.m., but traffic delays continued in the area.

