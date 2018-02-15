FBI: Partygoer stole statue's left thumb after selfie at Franklin Institute

EMBED </>More Videos

FBI: Partygoer stole statue's thumb: Vernon Odom reports on Action News at 6 p.m., February 15, 2018 (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA --
Federal authorities say a Delaware man snapped a selfie before stealing part of a $4.5 million statue at a Philadelphia museum.

According to an arrest affidavit filed Friday, 24-year-old Michael Rohana was attending an Ugly Sweater Party at the Franklin Institute Dec. 21 when he entered the "Terracotta Warriors of the First Emperor" exhibit.

Image of the "Terracotta Warriors of the First Emperor" exhibit at the Franklin Institute.



Authorities say Rohana took photos while posing next to a statue known as "The Cavalryman," and then snapped off the statue's left thumb.

Museum staff noticed the missing thumb Jan. 8, and the FBI traced it to Rohana five days later. It is unclear if he has legal representation.

A museum spokeswoman says the statue will be repaired. She says a security contractor did not follow standard procedures the night of the alleged theft.

EMBED More News Videos

Partygoer stole statue's left thumb: Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at Noon on February 15, 2018.


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
philly newsdel. newstheftvandalismfranklin institutemuseum exhibitmuseumsCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News