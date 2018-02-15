Suspect sought for armed robbery of NE Philly store

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Police have released a new surveillance video showing a man robbing a Northeast Philadelphia business with a large knife.
The cameras captured the robber inside the La Pablanida store on Castor Avenue back on January 17.
The clerk says the man asked for cigarettes, then pulled out a knife and demanded money.
Once the register was open, the robber grabbed cash and then left the store.
Fortunately, the worker wasn't hurt.
If you have any information on the hold-up, contact Northeast Detectives.
