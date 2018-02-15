Suspect sought for armed robbery of NE Philly store

EMBED </>More Videos

Suspect sought for armed robbery of NE Philly store. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on February 15, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police have released a new surveillance video showing a man robbing a Northeast Philadelphia business with a large knife.

The cameras captured the robber inside the La Pablanida store on Castor Avenue back on January 17.

The clerk says the man asked for cigarettes, then pulled out a knife and demanded money.

Once the register was open, the robber grabbed cash and then left the store.

Fortunately, the worker wasn't hurt.

If you have any information on the hold-up, contact Northeast Detectives.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
philly newsarmed robbery
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News