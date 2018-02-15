Suspect sought for armed robbery of NE Philly store

Police have released a new surveillance video showing a man robbing a Northeast Philadelphia business with a large knife.The cameras captured the robber inside the La Pablanida store on Castor Avenue back on January 17.The clerk says the man asked for cigarettes, then pulled out a knife and demanded money.Once the register was open, the robber grabbed cash and then left the store.Fortunately, the worker wasn't hurt.If you have any information on the hold-up, contact Northeast Detectives.------