There was a very special birthday celebration at the Philadelphia Zoo Thursday.Visitors were on hand, to help wish a happy 2nd birthday to three black and white ruffed lemurs.These three brothers, named Lincoln, Theodore, and Quincy, marked the occasion with treats and cake.The brothers are all named from U-S Presidents, in honor of their day of birth, which falls near Presidents Day.Black and white ruffed lemurs are native to the island of Madagascar.