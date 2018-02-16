Officer hurt in scuffle with suspect outside Wawa store in Dover, Delaware

DOVER, Del. (WPVI) --
A Dover Police officer is recovering from injuries he suffered while scuffling with a suspect outside a Wawa store.

It happened at 7:28 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of South DuPont Highway in Dover.

The officer responded to a complaint about a man loitering outside the store.

Police say when the officer tried to question and then detain Mario Westbrook, the 35-year-old man, who police describe as homeless, pulled away and took a fighting stance.

The officer tried to use a Tazer to subdue Westbrook, police say, but it had no effect, and Westbrook fought with the officer before he was finally subdued by other officers and taken into custody.

The initial responding officer suffered a fractured finger and a ruptured tendon.

Westbrook is now behind bars in lieu of $21,000 bail. He is charged with Disorderly Conduct, Assault, Trespassing and Resisting Arrest.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
delaware newsofficer injuredhomelessDover
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News