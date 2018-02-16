Penguins, Nick and Carson, make debut at Adventure Aquarium

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) --Two birds, Nick and Carson, made their debut at the Adventure Aquarium in Camden, New Jersey.
Not the original Eagles quarterbacks, Nick Foles and Carson Wentz, but their penguin namesakes.
The aquarium just debuted the adorable African penguin chick brothers on Tuesday.
It's the first time the hatchlings have left the nest, along with two female penguins named Taco and Shelley.
Adorable!!
