This week on FYI Philly, we take you inside four new spots for pizza in Philadelphia, get a taste of the beer scene in New Jersey, visit a soul food staple in Camden and get a preview of this year's Atlantic City Restaurant Week. Plus, we have another chance for you to enter and win a trip for 4 to Orlando and a chance to receive 4 tickets to the Philly Home and Garden Show. Tune in every Saturday at 7 and Sunday night at midnight for FYI Philly.There's a few new pizza spots popping up around Philly. From breakfast pizza to traditional Roman style pizza - there's enough pizza pie to fill your eyes and stomach.235 S 15th St, Philadelphia, PA 19102(215) 545-2020102 S 21st St, Philadelphia, PA 19103(215) 575-90751216 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19107267-534-21352327 Gaul St, Philadelphia, PA 19125215-644-8383Would you believe South Jersey is leading a national trend in beverages? Get ready for coffee and beer... brewed in the same place!119 Berkley Rd., Unit B, Clarksboro, N.J. 08020856-599-1655119 Berkley Rd., East Greenwich, NJ 08020856-888-4808Corinne's Place is the go to spot for soul food in Camden. Owner Corinne Bradley-Powers opened the restaurant 29 years ago and is known for her home cooked meals with generous portion sizes.1254 Haddon Ave, Camden, NJ 08103(856) 541-4894Jeannette Reyes previews this year's Atlantic City Restaurant Week, which runs March 4-9.And here's Melissa Magee with a roundup of things to see and do beyond the city's famous theme parks.We're giving away a trip for 4 to Orlando!Foodscaping is a thing. Scott Baldelli shows us some ideas for building a garden that feeds the body and the soul.Chalfont, PA(215) 822-4043February 16-18 at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks100 Station Ave, Oaks, PA 19456The PHS Philadelphia Flower Show kicks off March 3 with the theme Wonders of Water. Karen Rogers got a sneak preview of the entrance garden that promises to transport you to a magical rainforest.12th & Arch Streets, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Tickets (Friday, March 2, 7-10 p.m.)It's Girl Scout Cookie time! Some creative chefs are using the cookies to create culinary masterpieces. Karen Rogers checks out a delicious fundraising competition called the Girl Scout Cookie Crunch.Musikfest Café presented by Yuengling101 Founders Way, Bethlehem, PA 18015610-297-7100The Pennsylvania Ballet is adding some action to the magic of Swan Lake.PA Ballet: Swan Lake (March 8-18)240 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102.The South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter has been honored by the Grey Muzzle Organization for their work with senior dogs.1244 N Delsea Dr, Vineland, NJ 08360----------Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.