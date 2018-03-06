PIZZA FOOD & DRINKS
There's a few new pizza spots popping up around Philly. From breakfast pizza to traditional Roman style pizza - there's enough pizza pie to fill your eyes and stomach.
Pizza at Alice | Facebook
235 S 15th St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
(215) 545-2020
Rione | Facebook
102 S 21st St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 575-9075
Porta | Facebook
1216 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19107
267-534-2135
Medusa | Facebook
2327 Gaul St, Philadelphia, PA 19125
215-644-8383
BEER IN JERSEY
Would you believe South Jersey is leading a national trend in beverages? Get ready for coffee and beer... brewed in the same place!
Death of the Fox Brewing Company
119 Berkley Rd., Unit B, Clarksboro, N.J. 08020
856-599-1655
Cinder Bar | Facebook
119 Berkley Rd., East Greenwich, NJ 08020
856-888-4808
MADE IN PHILLY: CORINNE'S PLACE
Corinne's Place is the go to spot for soul food in Camden. Owner Corinne Bradley-Powers opened the restaurant 29 years ago and is known for her home cooked meals with generous portion sizes.
Corinne's Place | Facebook
1254 Haddon Ave, Camden, NJ 08103
(856) 541-4894
RESTAURANT WEEK IN AC
Jeannette Reyes previews this year's Atlantic City Restaurant Week, which runs March 4-9.
Atlantic City Restaurant Week | Facebook
VISIT FLORIDA: OUTDOOR ADVENTURES
And here's Melissa Magee with a roundup of things to see and do beyond the city's famous theme parks.
Visit Orlando Sweepstakes: We're giving away a trip for 4 to Orlando! Enter Here
HOME SHOW: EDIBLE LANDSCAPES
Foodscaping is a thing. Scott Baldelli shows us some ideas for building a garden that feeds the body and the soul.
Baldelli Gardening | Facebook
Chalfont, PA
(215) 822-4043
Philly Home & Garden Show | Facebook
February 16-18 at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks
100 Station Ave, Oaks, PA 19456
HOME AND GARDEN: FLOWER SHOW
The PHS Philadelphia Flower Show kicks off March 3 with the theme Wonders of Water. Karen Rogers got a sneak preview of the entrance garden that promises to transport you to a magical rainforest.
The Philadelphia Flower Show: Wonders of Water (March 3-11)
The Pennsylvania Convention Center
12th & Arch Streets, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Gala Preview Party: | Tickets (Friday, March 2, 7-10 p.m.)
GIRL SCOUT COOKIES
It's Girl Scout Cookie time! Some creative chefs are using the cookies to create culinary masterpieces. Karen Rogers checks out a delicious fundraising competition called the Girl Scout Cookie Crunch.
Girl Scout Cookie Crunch: Sunday, Feb. 25, 1-3pm
Musikfest Café presented by Yuengling
ArtsQuest Center
101 Founders Way, Bethlehem, PA 18015
610-297-7100
FYI LOVES THE ARTS
The Pennsylvania Ballet is adding some action to the magic of Swan Lake.
PA Ballet: Swan Lake (March 8-18)
Academy of Music | The Arts in Philly
240 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102.
SHELTER ME
The South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter has been honored by the Grey Muzzle Organization for their work with senior dogs.
South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter | Facebook
1244 N Delsea Dr, Vineland, NJ 08360
----------
