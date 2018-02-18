EDUCATION

Girl with Down syndrome given start for Camden Catholic basketball team

EMBED </>More Videos

Girl with Down syndrome given start for NJ basketball team. Photojournalist Mike Niklauski reports during Action News at 10 p.m. on February 17, 2018. (WPVI)

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (WPVI) --
Camden Catholic High School's basketball team gave one of its players a night to remember.

Kate Spadaro, a senior with Down syndrome, was one of the starters for Thursday night's game against Lenape.

She scored a basket during the first quarter.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 5:30 a.m. on February 16, 2018.



Jerry Spadaro, Kate's father, spoke about how much the night meant to his daughter and family.

"This school is just one incredible place. You know, one of the things they say here is it's a place for everyone, there's something for everyone here. That's not just talk," he said.

Kate also spoke to us about the experience.

"It means so much to me," Kate said. "I wouldn't know what to do if I didn't have friends. So it's just really awesome."

"She's also like the mayor of Camden Catholic because she means the world to the teachers, the students, and then me," said Kate's friend, Brendan Costello.

Kate has arguably been one of the team's biggest supporters and cheerleaders during her four years at Camden Catholic.

------ Send a News Tip to Action News Report a Correction or Typo Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationfeel goodnew jersey newsschooldown syndromeCherry Hill
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
6abc Internship Opportunities
Eager students fill the new Mighty Writers Center in Camden
Murphy unveils details of 4.3 percent increase in school aid
Pa. Attorney General to examine Temple business school scandal
Target offers discount to teachers on school supplies
More Education
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News