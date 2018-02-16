CONSUMER

Freebie Friday: Playground party, flu vaccines, Chobani yogurt

Freebie Friday: Playground Party, Chobani Yogurt - Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30pm on February 16, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Here are your freebies being offered this Friday!

FREE PLAYGROUND PARTY

Monday, February 19th is President's Day and with kids off from school, there's something fun happening at Smith Memorial Playground in Fairmount Park. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., it's Play With a Purpose. The event includes free entry and tons of other freebies including: free food from Philly Pretzel Factory and Lee's Hoagie House, coffee from Saxbys, dance and yoga classes, face painting, storytelling and even a visit from the Phillie Phanatic himself.
To learn more, CLICK HERE.

FREE MUSEUM ADMISSION
Also on Monday, the National Constitution Center is offering free admission in celebration of African American History Month.

FREE FLU VACCINATIONS
If you haven't gotten a flu shot and you want one, Philly's Health Centers are offering free flu vaccines at 8 locations all across the city... we have the info you need
To find a location near you, CLICK HERE.
FREE PREMIUM CABLE PREVIEW
HBO and Cinemax are offering free previews of their channels through Monday. This applies to a number of cable subscribers!
To see the full list for HBO, CLICK HERE.
To see the full list for Cinemax, CLICK HERE.

FREE SPRING WATER
Whote Foods stores are giving customers a free bottle of Flow alkaline spring water. All you need to do is print the coupon and bring it with you to the store to redeem.
To print your coupon, CLICK HERE.
FREE YOGURT
Chobani is celebrating its 10th anniversary and giving away free yogurt to folks across the country through March 4th. Just print the coupon and bring it to your local retailer.
To grab your free product, CLICK HERE.

------
