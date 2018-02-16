Bystander helps catch Dunkin' Donuts robber in Del.

PIKE CREEK, Del. (WPVI)

PIKE CREEK, Del. (WPVI) --
A typical Friday morning turned into anything but for a man who helped police capture an armed robber.

The suspect allegedly demanded money and cell phones from employees at a Dunkin Donuts in Pike Creek on Friday.

He took off running through the woods with cash.

And that's when Jeffrey Brooks stepped in. He said he saw what was going on, then saw the suspect coming out of the woods, so he tackled him.

"He said he had a four-year-old, and he did it for his four-year-old, he's going to lose his job, he'd never do it again, that kind of stuff," Brooks said.

A few other bystanders helped Brooks hold the suspect down until police arrived to take him into custody.

