Philly audiences find deeper meaning in Marvel's 'Black Panther'

Philly audiences find deeper meaning in 'Black Panther.' Gray Hall reports during Action News at 4p on February 16, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Movie-goers were pumped and ready for the release of Marvel's latest film, "Black Panther."

At theaters across the area, it was the hottest ticket.

We caught up with those who had just purchased a ticket, and those who had just seen the film, and found both groups were equally enthusiastic.

"I am just as excited about this movie as when Barack Obama became the first African-American President for the United States," said Ilona Williams of Mt. Airy. "I have that same exhilaration because I can hand this down to my grandchildren. They can see it is possible for us to have black heroes."

For those leaving the theater, the movie - featuring a black super-hero and predominately black cast - spoke volumes and provided inspiration.

"Even me, I am 23 and seeing a black superhero, I am like 'yes, let's go!' I feel a sense of pride coming out," said Samuel Martin of Northern Liberties. "It is all about a sense of pride."

"It is incredibly powerful for black people to see a film where we are the superheroes finally. I have spent my whole life watching films with people who look nothing like me saving the day time and time again, and we get to be the sidekick. And this time we were everything," said Sydney Lewis of Bensalem.

The movie is already breaking records. Pre-sales have outpaced every other superhero movie ever made.

At AMC Broad Street Theater in North Philadelphia, many of ticket holders were students. Eastern Academy Charter School brought over 100 kids and used the movie as a teaching tool.

"What is good for everyone is good for you, and your success is determined by everyone else," said Sophia Friedman. "It's like the word from South Africa, Unbuntu: I am because you are."

"We should not try to make it something that is just a black movie. This is a movie that transcends just our community. If we go about making just it a black movie, you minimize the impact not only on this city but on the world," said AjaMoo Kemet.

Black Panther is produced by Marvel Studios, a division of Disney, which is the parent company of 6abc.

