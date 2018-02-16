Project to begin on upgrading Ben Franklin Bridge walkway

A project is set to make it safer and more convenient to walk and bike over the Ben Franklin Bridge.Next week, the Delaware River Port Authority will begin work on the bridge's south walkway.That area will be closed for more than a year.Crews will replace the existing stairway in Camden with a new ramp.The north walkway will stay open during construction and leaders are doing their best to keep the 5th street pedestrian tunnel open as well.Work is expected to wrap up in April 2019.------