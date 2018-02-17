Grieving the loss of a loved one is difficult enough, so no one should have to go through the added stress and heartbreak that one family experienced.She lived every day loving and helping people, and she is greatly missed.Erma Allen passed away two years ago. Her death was difficult enough to cope with, but it was made all the more painful for her daughter, Brenda Perkins. When Perkins and her siblings couldn't honor their mother's wishes to be laid to rest with their father."It was really devastating. We had a lot of friends and family get through this and it wasn't easy," she said.Erma and William Allen paid in full for a double crypt at River's Edge Memorial Center.William Allen was interred there more than 10 years ago.But his wife, Erma, still isn't with him.To this day, River's Edge has not returned any of our communications or phone calls.Erma Allen had to be temporarily buried at this cemetery after River's Edge claims it didn't receive the family's messages.But the Allen children aren't the only ones who say they called the company.The Cordoza Jacks Funeral Home says it "has tried numerous times calling them once or twice daily, over the period of 7-10 days to no avail. We have left several messages to schedule arrangements with no response...""Nydia, this is too much, too much for everybody, hard on the heart," said Carl Allen of South Philadelphia.After Erma Allen had already been temporarily buried, the owner of River's Edge Memorial Center sent "condolences and heartfelt apologies" - explaining "the phone must not be working properly."I would offer to the family that we will be glad to take their Mother and place her with her Father in the Abbey that they own. I would also offer to do that at no Charge to them."But after weeks of negotiating, Emma Allen still had not been transferred to her final resting place."It was horrible, it was utterly horrible," added Perkins.The Allen children then sued River's Edge Memorial Center.For the cost of the temporary burial ($4,487.50) plus an additional $5,000 for pain and suffering.And in the end, won a judgment for the burial costs.But months later, no check, no closure."I'm willing to do whatever we can do to make the Allen family comfortable and happy after the tragic experience they had with River's Edge." Said Anthony Palma.Anthony Palma is the owner of River's Edge Memorial Center."Why are you pushing the issue?" I'm doing it for them because they say they've tried to contact you and they've tried to get this matter resolved. "Fake news." You think this is fake news? "Total fake news," he said.Palma says the Allen children are now demanding more than what the court awarded them."We didn't do anything wrong. As far as I'm concerned, you're the worst news person out there. Go home," Palma said.After my encounter with Palma and a flurry of correspondence, finally good news from the Allen children. The two parties worked out their differences.Perkins tells me, "Issues with the check have been resolved. The disinterment at Fernwood Cemetery and Mausoleum has been scheduled at 1:30 p.m. The reinterment at River's Edge Memorial Center will take place.My family will finally get closure and we sincerely "thank you" for your assistance."We are so happy to report that Erma Allen is now in her final resting place.------