Arrests made after school threats in the Tri-State area

With the images of the Parkland school assault still raw in everyone's mind, word has come of three threats against schools in the Tri-state area, in Allentown, Voorhees, and Dover, Delaware."It's like wildfire. It's spreading all around," one resident said.Late today family members and students of Eastern High School got the news that had been rumored for two days.Voorhees police arrested 18-year-old Jacob Finkelstein. According to authorities, on Thursday the student was overheard by other students threatening he was going to "shoot up the school."Parents arriving for a basketball game were concerned but not surprised."I'm really shocked because I didn't know. They're just telling me," said Sandy Trush of Gibbsboro, New Jersey.Ron Pacifico of Voorhees, New Jersey said, "From what's happening now the amount of shootings taking place it's just a matter of time until it happens around here."This incident - one of at least three in our area occurring in the aftermath of Wednesday's school shooting where 17 people were killed in Parkland Florida.In Woodside, Delaware, police responded to James H. Groves adult high school and arrested 19-year-old Channing Fisher of Dover.According to state police, Channing made a threatening statement that he was going to do harm to the school.He was charged with terroristic threatening after no weapons were found in his home.And at Dieruff High School in Allentown, 19-year-old Emiliano Gil was arrested Thursday.The criminal complaint alleges during a class discussion about the shooting in Florida, Gil said he was going to kill all the people in the school and he was going to start with his class he was in.Gil was arrested at school. No weapons were found.Back at Eastern High School, parents can't believe this has become commonplace."It's heartbreaking but it's the time we live in so I don't see it getting any better," said Pacifico.------