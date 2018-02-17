Driver injured after hitting utility pole in Germantown

GERMANTOWN (WPVI) --A driver was injured when their car slammed into a concrete pillar and a fence in the city's Germantown section.
The incident happened around 2 a.m. Saturday on Germantown Avenue.
Police say the driver lost control, hit a utility pole and then hit the fencing around Germantown high school.
The incident also knocked out traffic lights in the area.
The driver was taken to Einstein Medical Center for treatment.
