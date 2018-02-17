Gun rally held outside Delaware County courthouse following Florida school shooting

The deadly shooting in Florida has renewed the calls for a ban on weapons, such as the one used by the suspect in the massacre.A rally was held outside the courthouse in Media, Delaware County Friday night.Demonstrators pushed for Senator Pat Toomey to add his name to a list of co-sponsors of Senate bill 2095.It was introduced in November by California Senator Dianne Feinstein and calls for a ban on assault, and semi-automatic weapons, such as the AR-15 rifle which was used in the Florida shooting.------