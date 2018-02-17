Gun rally held outside Delaware County courthouse following Florida school shooting

MEDIA (WPVI) --The deadly shooting in Florida has renewed the calls for a ban on weapons, such as the one used by the suspect in the massacre.
A rally was held outside the courthouse in Media, Delaware County Friday night.
Demonstrators pushed for Senator Pat Toomey to add his name to a list of co-sponsors of Senate bill 2095.
It was introduced in November by California Senator Dianne Feinstein and calls for a ban on assault, and semi-automatic weapons, such as the AR-15 rifle which was used in the Florida shooting.
