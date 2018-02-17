ENTERTAINMENT

Fan throws Mardi Gras beads at Elton John during performance

Fan throws Mardi Gras beads at Elton John during performance. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on February 17, 2018. (WPVI)

LAS VEGAS (WPVI) --
Music legend Elton John has been performing for decades, but a concert this week hit an unexpected note.

A fan threw what appears to be a Mardi Gras style necklace at the singer while he was performing in Las Vegas on Wednesday night.

The 70-year-old briefly stopped "Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting," after the beads hit him in the mouth.

He was not seriously hurt, and picked right back up about a minute later.

