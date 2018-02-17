Fan throws Mardi Gras beads at Elton John during performance

Music legend Elton John has been performing for decades, but a concert this week hit an unexpected note.A fan threw what appears to be a Mardi Gras style necklace at the singer while he was performing in Las Vegas on Wednesday night.The 70-year-old briefly stopped "Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting," after the beads hit him in the mouth.He was not seriously hurt, and picked right back up about a minute later.------