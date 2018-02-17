TSA testing out facial recognition security system

The TSA is testing out a security system based on facial recognition in Los Angeles.
The goal is to match up passengers' boarding passes and ID with their faces.
The system will be tested during morning and afternoon rush periods for the next three weeks.
The TSA is also trying out new imaging machines that would replace traditional body scanners.
If successful, the new security system could help security lines move faster.
