Shelter Me: South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter

VINELAND, N.J. (WPVI) --The South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter in Vineland, New Jersey earned special recognition for their work with senior dogs.
"We were lucky recipients of a Grey Muzzle grant," says Rescue Coordinator Maria Stoerrle.
The Grey Muzzle Organization is a national charity that funds senior programs throughout the entire country.
"We have a program called the Senior Society and it's allowing us to provide medical care for our senior dogs," Stoerrle says.
The distinction will also help sponsor their community outreach.
"One of the things we do is work to get them homes as soon as possible, spend as little time in the shelter," says Stoerrle.
The program is run by Maria Stoerrle who has a passion for these overlooked animals. She says these wiser animals actually have some lessons for us.
"Chill out, calm down. Life's gonna happen one way or another," Stoerrle says.
And life's so much better with a furry friend like eight-year-old boxer bulldog, Jack.
The staff favorite is up to date on all his shots and is ready for a place to call home.
Felix is also a part of the senior society. He came in as a stray.
"He came in actually during that real cold snap, he's probably been through quite a lot," says Stoerrle.
Felix is about 15-years-old, and has a little bit of a grey muzzle himself.
"I think he'll pretty much fit in a home that will give him the care that he deserves," Stoerrle says.
Twinkle is a four-year-old American bulldog who was also found as a stray.
"Hard to imagine what happened to her, but here she is and she's looking for a home," says Stoerrle.
Twinkle is great with other dogs but she doesn't really care for cats, and would do great with an active family.
"She's another dog that's super friendly, wants to be petted all the time, incredibly loving and affectionate," Stoerrle says.
And Amigo is also from the Senior Society at the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter. He's been with the shelter for about a year. He is super friendly and would make a great companion in a home that's a little bit on the relaxed side.
If you're interested in any of the animals featured in this report, you can visit the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter website.
And, if you'd like us to share your shelter success stories, post a picture to the FYI Philly Facebook page using #6abcshelterme and tell us where you adopted your pet and how much they mean to you.
We'll be featuring your stories on upcoming Shelter Me segments.
