Dolphins play in clear blue water off coast of Spain

Dolphins play in clear blue water off coast of Spain (WPVI)

A Spanish coast guard service was in for a wonderful surprise while they were out on surveillance this week.

Slow-motion video captured by Salvamento Marítimo shows a pod of dolphins jumping and playing next to a boat off the coast of Spain.

The video, which was posted to Facebook on February 15, has already garnered over 13,000 views.

