Dolphins play in clear blue water off coast of Spain

A Spanish coast guard service was in for a wonderful surprise while they were out on surveillance this week.
Slow-motion video captured by Salvamento Marítimo shows a pod of dolphins jumping and playing next to a boat off the coast of Spain.
The video, which was posted to Facebook on February 15, has already garnered over 13,000 views.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
pets-animals6abc Snacksdolphinoceans
pets-animals6abc Snacksdolphinoceans