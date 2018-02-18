THON weekend continues at Penn State

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3097795" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> THON weekend gets underway at Penn State. Chad Pradelli reports on Action News at 11 p.m. on February 16, 2018.

It's been nearly 24 hours since the Penn State students rose up and began their 46 hour Dance Marathon.The cramping is setting in, the pain intensifying but they find ways to continue on.Cole Duffner of Collegeville, Pa. says, "Right now I am feeling good. It's all a mental state. It's going well with that. If I can control that then everything else is fine."Northeast Philadelphia resident Julia Haney added, "Just trying to keep myself occupied, keep walking, listening to music, trying to see as many people as possible."But more than anything it's the kids who've dealt with the horrors of cancer who inspire these Penn Staters.Kids like Kaylahni Laboy of Lancaster. She was diagnosed with cancer as an infant. THON and the Four Diamonds Fund help her and her family in the recovery.Kiara Laboy of Lancaster, Pa. said, "They've helped us with bills, gas to get to and from the hospital, meals and medical assistance."Kaylahni was given just a 50% chance at survival, but thanks to THON, she received some of the best care.'You have to be here to know what THON is, it's better than Christmas for our kids," Kiara said.Inside the Bryce Jordan Center, pictures of the afflicted line the walls. Each child with their own terrible journey fighting cancer. Each in the minds of these dancers."I just dance for pretty much any family that has ever had to hear the words, your child has cancer."------