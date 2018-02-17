New Jersey man charged with vehicular homicide

EMBED </>More Videos

New Jersey man charged with vehicular homicide. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on February 17, 2018. (WPVI)

A man from New Jersey has been charged with causing his girlfriend's death.

On January 14th, Jacob Garrett's car plunged into the Delaware River in Burlington County.

He was able to make it out but his girlfriend, Stephanie White did not.

Prosecutors say officers smelled alcohol on his breath after the accident.

He was initially charged with leaving the scene of an accident, but now prosecutors have charged him with first-degree vehicular homicide.

***HERE***

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newsvehicular homicide
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News