Slushy roads made driving difficult in Bucks County

Accidents were being reported all over Upper Bucks County due Saturday night's snow, according to Bucks County Emergency Communications.As the snow started to fall around 5 p.m. in Doylestown, plenty of people were out enjoying their night.Arden Mau of Jacksonville, Florida said, "I'm excited, I like it. But it's cold."But road conditions and visibility quickly went downhill as the snow fell rapidly. Route 611 was snow covered and slippery.Action News spoke to drivers north of Doylestown in Plumsteadville.Lee Crawford of Bedminster, Pa. said, "The roads are very bad right now. If you don't have four-wheel drive, you're probably having a hard time getting up some inclines."Michael Blackman of Doylestown, Pa. said, "A couple of friends just called me and said they're teeter tottering on a ditch right now."Michael Foran of Doylestown, Pa. said the roads were really bad."Really slippery. We were sliding all over the place," Foran said.One family spent the day skiing in the Poconos and had a very long drive home."We left there at 4 o'clock and we just got here. It took almost three hours. It's really bad. You can't drive more than 20 miles an hour." said MJ Shaat of Doylestown, Pa.Back in Doylestown, we found Christina Amri clearing off the sidewalk in front of her restaurant. While driving isn't advised, she's thankful for hungry customers within walking distance."The whole town walks everywhere. As you can see, there's no parking. But everyone comes out. The residents are very supportive," she said.Even if you are walking - you want to be careful on snow-covered surfaces.PennDOT is warning that roads could be icy even when the snow has stopped.------