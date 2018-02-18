Phillies are counting on Carlos Santana to be a driving force

Philadelphia Phillies' new first baseman Carlos Santana is a big hit in Clearwater.After signing a three-year, $60-million deal this offseason, the Phillies believe they can go from worst to first with his bat and glove."We have a lot of talent. That's why I'm here to help," said Santana.Phillies Manager Gabe Kapler said, "Santana brings a different kind of energy. It's a calm, relaxed, focused, but bold energy,"Santana is catching the attention of his young teammates.He's a much needed veteran presence and his approach at the plate solidifies the middle of the lineup.We asked Santana how dangerous the lineup can be in Philadelphia. "A lot. I'm a patient guy," he said.Kapler said, "When you have a guy right in the middle of the lineup grinding down the opposing pitcher, you get exhausted. Guess who benefits from that? The next man up, and the next man up, and there's a ripple effect. An exhausted starting pitcher or even an exhausted reliever is a really good thing for the Phillies."Not only can Santana hit for power, but he can work the count. He has the most walks over the last seven seasons in the American League, and the Phillies need him to continue that this season.------