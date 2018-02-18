PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

Phillies are counting on Carlos Santana to be a driving force

EMBED </>More Videos

Phillies are counting on Carlos Santana to be a driving force. Jeff Skversky reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on February 17, 2018. (WPVI)

By
CLEARWATER, Fla. (WPVI) --
Philadelphia Phillies' new first baseman Carlos Santana is a big hit in Clearwater.

After signing a three-year, $60-million deal this offseason, the Phillies believe they can go from worst to first with his bat and glove.

"We have a lot of talent. That's why I'm here to help," said Santana.

Phillies Manager Gabe Kapler said, "Santana brings a different kind of energy. It's a calm, relaxed, focused, but bold energy,"

Santana is catching the attention of his young teammates.

He's a much needed veteran presence and his approach at the plate solidifies the middle of the lineup.

We asked Santana how dangerous the lineup can be in Philadelphia. "A lot. I'm a patient guy," he said.

Kapler said, "When you have a guy right in the middle of the lineup grinding down the opposing pitcher, you get exhausted. Guess who benefits from that? The next man up, and the next man up, and there's a ripple effect. An exhausted starting pitcher or even an exhausted reliever is a really good thing for the Phillies."

Not only can Santana hit for power, but he can work the count. He has the most walks over the last seven seasons in the American League, and the Phillies need him to continue that this season.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia PhilliesPhillies
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES
As trade rumors whirl, Machado snaps selfie with Dodgers' Kemp
Orioles have deal in place for Manny Machado, working through trade specifics
WATCH: Rhys Hoskins makes impact in Home Run Derby
Futures Game a showcase of potential Manny Machado trade chips
Anderson helps Miami score 8 in 5th to overtake Phils, 10-5
More Philadelphia Phillies
SPORTS
U.S. Open Cup: Houston Dynamo, Philadelphia Union book places semifinals
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More Sports
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News