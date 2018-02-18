Boy Scout rescued from cave in Lancaster County

MARTIC TWP., Pa. --
Authorities say a 15-year-old youth trapped in a cave in Pennsylvania was rescued after a lengthy effort.

The youth, who was part of a Boy Scout group accompanied by a cave guide, was about 200 feet into the Wind Cave in Lancaster County's Martic Township when he became wedged between some rocks.

Fire and emergency rescue agencies from York and Lancaster counties responded shortly after 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Heating pads were used to keep the youth warm as rescuers worked to free him.

A county dispatcher said the youth was freed shortly before midnight. Tony Williams of Rawlinsville Fire Company told LNP newspaper that it took about 45 minutes to transport him to the cave entrance after he was extricated. He said there was no indication that he was injured.

