Charity hockey honors fallen firefighter Matt LeTourneau

HAVERTOWN, Pa. --A hockey game was played Saturday evening in honor of Philadelphia Fire Lieutenant Matt LeTourneau who died in the line of duty last month.
His fellow brothers hit the ice at the Skatium in Havertown. They played officers from around the Tri-County Police Hockey Club.
All the money raised will benefit charities that support firefighters.
The 42-year-old Delaware County native died after being pinned under falling rubble and debris while battling a two-alarm-fire in North Philadelphia.
