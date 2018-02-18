Milwaukee bus driver helps woman with crutches after she falls on icy street

A Milwaukee County Bus Driver is being praised for his quick-thinking after he jumped into action to help a woman with crutches who had fallen on a snow-covered street.Milwaukee County Transit System employee Michael Karges was driving his assigned route when he noticed the woman falling while she was attempting to cross the road.Video shared to the company's Youtube page shows Karges immediately exit the bus to help the woman after she fell.The clip shows Karges and a passenger of the bus not only help the woman get back on her feet, but walk her to her destination two blocks away before returning to the bus.------