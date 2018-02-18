WATCH: Brawl breaks out on cruise after passenger steps on flip flop

Sandra Bookman has more on how Carnival cruise turned into a bloody brawl.

MELBOURNE, Australia (WPVI) --
A Carnival cruise turned into a bloody brawl when someone reportedly stepped on another passenger's flip flop.

Dramatic video shows the chaos - up to 30 people fighting during a ten-day South Pacific cruise on the 'Carnival Legend.'

Security guards stepped in, pinning some of the guests to the ground, and kicking two people. It was just one of several fights on board.

Some people with children reportedly locked themselves inside their cabins.

Carnival blames a large family for starting the fight. It says it cooperated fully with authorities in Australia to remove the family from the ship.

The company apologized to passengers, and said it is offering them 25 percent off of their next trip as a "goodwill gesture'".

But some passengers criticized the offer.

"I won't be travelling Carnival ever again so a 25 percent off a future cruise in my eyes is unacceptable," Mark Morrison said.

The Carnival Legend arrived in its home port of Melbourne on Saturday, a day after the family was offloaded in an unscheduled stop in New South Wales.

Police say they're investigating the incident and the operator apologized for the "disruptive behavior" by the group that was removed from the cruise liner.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

