Penn State THON raises more than $10M for childhood cancer

The final hours of THON 2018 were a test of wills. Each minute felt like an hour for some. It was an emotional and physical journey with peaks and valleys.
"I've felt the feeling of this is going to take forever, I am so tired, how am I going to do this, to I've got this. I can do this," said dancer Katie Groomes. "This is amazing."
As each second sent a jolt of pain thru these dancer's feet and legs, their collective thoughts were taken to the big screen and the stories of the children who've benefited from THON over the years. There weren't many dry eyes in the arena.
The mother of Landon Knepp addressed the crowd. Her young son survived brain cancer with the help of THON and the Four Diamonds Fund. She recalled the dark moment no family should endure.
"That day when we were told he had cancer and later on a few days when we were told that it was stage 4, was probably the worst days of our lives," said Katie Knepp.
These stories of survival allowed these folks to push on to the finish and the big reveal. In total, THON 2018 raised $10,151,663.93.
"It's been the most amazing experience of my life, let me tell you," said Zachary Druce. "From the ups and downs, this weekend almost feels like it's been on one day."
