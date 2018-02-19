PHILADELPHIA 76ERS
espn

JJ Redick, called out for racial slur, offers explanation and apology

Philadelphia 76ers guard JJ Redick (17) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

After drawing criticism for appearing to use a racial slur while wishing Chinese fans a happy new year in an online video that surfaced Sunday, Philadelphia 76ers guard JJ Redick offered an explanation and an apology in a statement posted to Twitter.

The video, produced by Chinese media company Tencent, shows multiple NBA players and coaches wishing fans a happy Chinese New Year, which was Friday. In his appearance in the video, Redick appears to use a racial slur toward fans in China.

Redick addressed the video Sunday in a tweet, saying that he was "tongue-tied" and that the "word I purportedly said is not in my vocabulary."



He offered a more detailed explanation in a follow-up tweet later Sunday evening, writing that he intended to say "NBA Chinese fans" before changing course mid-sentence to "NBA fans in China."



"It came out the wrong way," Redick said in the tweet. "At the time we recorded it, no one in the room ... heard the word that I purported to say. Had I known it sounded anything like that, I would have been mortified and recorded the greeting over again."

The comment by Redick was included in a Tencent video called "30 NBA Players Wish Chinese Fans a Happy New Year." It aired at halftime in a broadcast of a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Portland Trailblazers on Feb. 14.

ESPN has a business agreement with Tencent in which ESPN's content is localized and distributed on Tencent's digital platforms in China. ESPN did not shoot the Redick interview but did provide interviews for some of the players featured in the video, including former 76ers great Allen Iverson.

Another version of the video does not include Redick, but the version posted Sunday on YouTube includes Redick's remarks.

Redick, 33, is in his first season with the Sixers after spending the previous four seasons with the LA Clippers.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc AppsL
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia 76ers
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS
Add Josh Hader to the long list who have been burned by social media
Raptors, Spurs finalizing Kawhi Leonard trade involving DeMar DeRozan
Nemanja Bjelica won't sign with 76ers, plans to stay in Europe
Philadelphia Sixers' owner donates to former wrestling team
Sixers execs felt they were in the running for LeBron James
More Philadelphia 76ers
SPORTS
What it means to be in first place coming out of the All-Star break
U.S. Open Cup: Houston Dynamo, Philadelphia Union book places semifinals
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
More Sports
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News