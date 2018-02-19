Thieves stole tens of thousands of dollars from a Northeast Philadelphia motel, police say.Authorities were called around 11 p.m. Sunday to the Roosevelt Inn on the 7600 block of Roosevelt Boulevard in Rhawnhurst.Police say a man entered one of the rooms armed with a gun and stole $80,000.Police are questioning four people, a woman and three other men, in connection to the theft.No one was injured.Police have not said why the guest had that amount of money in the motel room.Anyone with information should contact police.------