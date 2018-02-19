SHOOTING

Search for victims after shots fired in West Philadelphia

Shots fired in West Philadelphia. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on February 19, 2018. (WPVI)

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are searching for possible shooting victims after shots were fired in West Philadelphia.

It happened around 2 a.m. Monday on the 5000 block of Haverford Avenue.

Police say someone fired shots and struck two cars.

An officer was just two blocks away and heard the shots.

He responded immediately, but the gunman was already gone.

Police are checking hospitals for any gunshot victims.

