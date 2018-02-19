A driver led police on a chase in East Lansdowne, Delaware County and then crashed his car.Philadelphia police say they pulled the driver over along the Cobbs Creek Parkway at 11 p.m. Sunday. But instead of waiting for the officer, the driver took off.The officer followed, but quit pursing the driver when the car reached a high rate of speed.The driver then crashed into two parked cars less than a mile away, along the 800 block of Baltimore Avenue.He suffered a broken leg and was taken into custody.------