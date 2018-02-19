1 killed in Montgomery Township crash

MONTGOMERY TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --One person was killed in a crash in Montgomery Township, Pennsylvania.
Police say a pedestrian was struck around 5:15 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Horsham and North Wales roads.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities shut down the road between Doylestown and Upper State roads for the investigation.
It was reopened around 8:55 a.m.
A second fatal pedestrian accident occurred a few minutes later and less than five miles away in Hatfield, Montgomery County.
This one happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. in the area of Union Street and Garfield Avenue.
Hatfield Township police say a 49-year-old pedestrian was struck by a 2016 Mercedes Benz on Union Street.
The pedestrian died from the impact.
