6 Minute Meals: Wiz Kid Belgian waffles

For this week's 6-minute meal and a deal, Alicia Vitarelli visits Chef Kate Jacoby, half of the vegan husband -and-wife chef team from Vedge, V-Street and the newly opened Wiz Kid.Here's how to make Belgian waffles for breakfast or dessert:In a large mixing bowl:2 cups All Purpose Flour1 tablespoon Baking Powder2 teaspoons egg replacer powder(Chef Tip: If you don't have egg replacer, use an extra 1/2 teaspoon of baking powder and 1/2 teaspoon vinegar)1 tablespoons brown sugar1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract1/4 cup vegetable oil of choice1 cup plant based milk of choiceWhisk all ingredients together and ladle batter into waffle ironWaffles will take about 4 minutes in the ironChef Tip#1: Make pancakes on the stovetop if you don't have a waffle ironChef Tip#2: You can pre-make the batter; it will keep in the refrigerator for 2-3 days and flavors will actually enhance with timeChef Tip#3: For a super mid-week time saver, make the waffles over the weekend & reheat in ovenFor traditional breakfast waffles:Top with vegan butter and maple or agave syrupFor dessert waffles:Get Creative! Kate tops hers with a scoop of her Cool Kid Betty White Chocolate vegan ice cream (with rose marshmallow & pistachios) & vegan chocolate chipsChef Tip: melt the chocolate chips to create a warm chocolate sauce over the ice creamMention you saw the 6 minute meal and a deal feature on 6abc and they'll give you $1 off Chef Kate Jacoby's Cool Kid Ice Cream, available exclusively at Wiz Kid through February 25th.Wiz Kid124 S 19th StPhiladelphia, PA 19103267-687-2137------