6 Minute Meals: Wiz Kid Belgian waffles

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --For this week's 6-minute meal and a deal, Alicia Vitarelli visits Chef Kate Jacoby, half of the vegan husband -and-wife chef team from Vedge, V-Street and the newly opened Wiz Kid.
Here's how to make Belgian waffles for breakfast or dessert:
The Meal: Chef Kate Jacoby's Belgian Waffle for breakfast or dessert
In a large mixing bowl:
2 cups All Purpose Flour
1 tablespoon Baking Powder
2 teaspoons egg replacer powder(Chef Tip: If you don't have egg replacer, use an extra 1/2 teaspoon of baking powder and 1/2 teaspoon vinegar)
1 tablespoons brown sugar
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/4 cup vegetable oil of choice
1 cup plant based milk of choice
Whisk all ingredients together and ladle batter into waffle iron
Waffles will take about 4 minutes in the iron
Chef Tip#1: Make pancakes on the stovetop if you don't have a waffle iron
Chef Tip#2: You can pre-make the batter; it will keep in the refrigerator for 2-3 days and flavors will actually enhance with time
Chef Tip#3: For a super mid-week time saver, make the waffles over the weekend & reheat in oven
For traditional breakfast waffles:
Top with vegan butter and maple or agave syrup
For dessert waffles:
Get Creative! Kate tops hers with a scoop of her Cool Kid Betty White Chocolate vegan ice cream (with rose marshmallow & pistachios) & vegan chocolate chips
Chef Tip: melt the chocolate chips to create a warm chocolate sauce over the ice cream
The Deal:
Mention you saw the 6 minute meal and a deal feature on 6abc and they'll give you $1 off Chef Kate Jacoby's Cool Kid Ice Cream, available exclusively at Wiz Kid through February 25th.
Wiz Kid
124 S 19th St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
267-687-2137
http://wizkidfood.com/
https://www.facebook.com/wizkidfood
