FOOD & DRINK

6 Minute Meals: Wiz Kid Belgian waffles

EMBED </>More Videos

6 Minute Meals: Wiz Kid Belgian waffles - Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News Mornings on February 19, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
For this week's 6-minute meal and a deal, Alicia Vitarelli visits Chef Kate Jacoby, half of the vegan husband -and-wife chef team from Vedge, V-Street and the newly opened Wiz Kid.

Here's how to make Belgian waffles for breakfast or dessert:
The Meal: Chef Kate Jacoby's Belgian Waffle for breakfast or dessert

In a large mixing bowl:
2 cups All Purpose Flour
1 tablespoon Baking Powder
2 teaspoons egg replacer powder(Chef Tip: If you don't have egg replacer, use an extra 1/2 teaspoon of baking powder and 1/2 teaspoon vinegar)
1 tablespoons brown sugar
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/4 cup vegetable oil of choice
1 cup plant based milk of choice

Whisk all ingredients together and ladle batter into waffle iron
Waffles will take about 4 minutes in the iron

Chef Tip#1: Make pancakes on the stovetop if you don't have a waffle iron
Chef Tip#2: You can pre-make the batter; it will keep in the refrigerator for 2-3 days and flavors will actually enhance with time
Chef Tip#3: For a super mid-week time saver, make the waffles over the weekend & reheat in oven

For traditional breakfast waffles:
Top with vegan butter and maple or agave syrup

For dessert waffles:
Get Creative! Kate tops hers with a scoop of her Cool Kid Betty White Chocolate vegan ice cream (with rose marshmallow & pistachios) & vegan chocolate chips
Chef Tip: melt the chocolate chips to create a warm chocolate sauce over the ice cream

The Deal:
Mention you saw the 6 minute meal and a deal feature on 6abc and they'll give you $1 off Chef Kate Jacoby's Cool Kid Ice Cream, available exclusively at Wiz Kid through February 25th.

Wiz Kid
124 S 19th St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
267-687-2137
http://wizkidfood.com/
https://www.facebook.com/wizkidfood

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
foodconsumer6 minute meals
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Connecticut woman finds black widow spider in grapes
McDonald's offering free french fries for the rest of 2018
Watch FYI Philly's annual Ice Cream Social
Atlantic City's new Youyu Noodle Bar is inspired by Asian street food
New steakhouse American Cut debuts in Ocean Resort Casino
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News