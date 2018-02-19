See 'Get Out' for free on Presidents Day

Fifty-five theaters in total are participating in the free screening in celebration of the movie's one year anniversary.
Locally, it will be shown at 7 p.m. at theaters in Cherry Hill, New Jersey and Bensalem, Pennsylvania.
See #GetOut for free this Presidents’ Day at a participating @AMCTheatres. Find out more here: https://t.co/PvdzHxJLHB #GetOutOneYearLater pic.twitter.com/LDTxXSKUZm— Get Out (@GetOutMovie) February 16, 2018
Seats are limited and available at select AMC Theatres on a first-come, first-served basis.
More Details: Getoutoneyearlater.com/
