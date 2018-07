See 'Get Out' for free on Presidents Day

The Oscar-nominated film "Get Out" is playing for free on Presidents Day at AMC Theatres across the country.Fifty-five theaters in total are participating in the free screening in celebration of the movie's one year anniversary.Locally, it will be shown at 7 p.m. at theaters in Cherry Hill, New Jersey and Bensalem, Pennsylvania.Seats are limited and available at select AMC Theatres on a first-come, first-served basis.More Details: Getoutoneyearlater.com/ ------