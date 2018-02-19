ENTERTAINMENT

See 'Get Out' for free on Presidents Day

EMBED </>More Videos

See 'Get Out' for free. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on February 16, 2018. (Photo by Steve Cohn/Invision for Universal/AP Images)

The Oscar-nominated film "Get Out" is playing for free on Presidents Day at AMC Theatres across the country.

Fifty-five theaters in total are participating in the free screening in celebration of the movie's one year anniversary.

Locally, it will be shown at 7 p.m. at theaters in Cherry Hill, New Jersey and Bensalem, Pennsylvania.



Seats are limited and available at select AMC Theatres on a first-come, first-served basis.

More Details: Getoutoneyearlater.com/

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentmovie newsmovies
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Bruce Springsteen surprises audience at Billy Joel concert
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Video Essay: Nuevofest takes over World Cafe Live
Dunkin' Donuts to release coffee beer
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Bruce Springsteen surprises audience at Billy Joel concert
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Demi Lovato Sweepstakes
Becca visits her final 4 men's hometowns
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News