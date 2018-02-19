TRAFFIC

Rollover crash brings down utility pole in Evesham Twp., N.J.

Rollover crash brings down utility pole: Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on February 19, 2018. (WPVI)

EVESHAM TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
A rollover crash brought down a utility pole and shut down a section of Route 73 in Evesham Township, N.J.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday in the northbound lanes, north of Route 685.

Action News is told a driver lost control, causing their vehicle to hit a utility pole and overturn.

There was no immediate word on the number or extent of injuries.

The crash prompted to officials to close Route 73 North between Braddock Mill Road and Marlton Parkway.

Motorists were advised to seek alternate routes.

