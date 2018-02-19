Philadelphia Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect caught on camera robbing a Game Stop store in Northeast Philadelphia.It happened at 12:50 p.m. on January 19th in the 3200 block of Red Lion Road.Police say the man approached the counter and announced a robbery, telling the clerk he had a weapon.He fled south on Calera Road carrying a Game Stop bag containing an undisclosed amount of cash.Police have released the following description of the suspect:Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Danks at the Philadelphia Police Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153/3154.------