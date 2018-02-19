Video shows Game Stop store robbery in Northeast Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch surveillance video from Philadelphia Police of a robbery on January 19, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect caught on camera robbing a Game Stop store in Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened at 12:50 p.m. on January 19th in the 3200 block of Red Lion Road.

Police say the man approached the counter and announced a robbery, telling the clerk he had a weapon.

He fled south on Calera Road carrying a Game Stop bag containing an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police have released the following description of the suspect:

White male, 30-40 years-of-age, 6'1", 180-190 lbs., thin build, wearing a black leather jacket over a gray hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, black sunglasses, black mask, and black gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Danks at the Philadelphia Police Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153/3154.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
philly newsrobberysurveillancecaught on cameraNortheast Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News