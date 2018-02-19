MISSING PERSON

Search continues for man, woman 13 years later

Anniversary of couples' disappearance from South Street

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The FBI is continuing to ask for the public's help in solving the disappearance of a man and woman who were last seen 13 years ago.


Richard Petrone, Jr. and Danielle Imbo vanished after leaving a bar in the 400 block of South Street in Philadelphia - then known as Abilene's - at 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, February 19th, 2005.

Authorities say they were riding in Petrone's Black 2001 Dodge Dakota pickup.

They were headed to Imbo's home in Mount Laurel, New Jersey. No one knows if they ever made it there.

The FBI says an extensive investigation to date has generated some promising leads, however, neither they nor the vehicle have ever been located.

Sunday marks 12 years since Danielle Imbo and Richard Petrone Jr. first went missing.


Petrone was described as 5'9, 200 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He had a tattoo that read "Angela" on his left arm and one with clowns on his right arm. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, jeans and sneakers.

Imbo was described as 5'5, 117 pounds, with hazel eyes, fair skin and brown hair. She had a tattoo of flowers on her lower back. She was wearing a black jacket, cream-colored sweater and blue jeans.

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information on the couple's whereabouts or for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for their disappearance.
Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Philadelphia Citizens Crime Commission tip line at 215-546-TIPS (215-546-8477).
Friday marked 11 years to the day since Danielle Imbo and Richard Petrone, Jr. were last seen alive.



