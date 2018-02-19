Teenager caught on camera trying to bring gun into school in North Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Video: Teen tries to bring gun into N. Philly school: Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at Noon on February 19, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are looking for a teenager caught on camera trying to bring a gun into a Philadelphia school.

Newly released surveillance video shows the teen approaching the entrance of the Frederick Douglass Mastery Charter School in the 2100 block of West Norris Street in North Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon.

The video shows the suspect pulling a handgun from his waistband then placing the weapon in his jacket pocket before he tries to get inside the building.

Fortunately, police say, the doors were locked, and he gave up.

Investigators have released the following description of the suspect:

Black male, 13-16 years-of-age, 5'5", thin build, dark complexion, wearing a black and gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black sneakers.

If you recognize him you are asked to contact Det. Anderson or Det. Livewell at the Philadelphia Police Central Detective Division: 215-686-3047/3048.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
philly newssurveillance videogunscharter schoolNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News