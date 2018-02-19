Several men sought in Center City attack

EMBED </>More Videos

Search for Center City assault suspects. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at Noon on February 19, 2018. (WPVI)

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
Local authorities are looking for several men involved in a vicious attack in Center City.

It happened around 4:20 p.m. on February 8th.

Police say the suspects began punching and kicking a 23-year-old man on the 1000 block of Pine Street.

Police believe the victim had been involved in a verbal dispute with his attackers.

He was treated for several injuries, including a broken jaw.

Anyone with information should contact Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093/3094.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
philly newsattackassaultCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News