BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) --Authorities have made three arrests in Sunday's murder of a Philadelphia man in Bensalem.
Jonathan Vega, Charles Alexander and Ann Marie Rodriquez have been charged with the criminal homicide, criminal conspiracy and related offenses in the death of 26-year-old Tevin Hill.
Police found Hill, 26, of the 600 block of Wingohocking Street, with a gunshot wound to the chest on the 900 block of Bristol Pike around 7 p.m. Sunday.
Hill was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Police say the investigation revealed that the three suspects conspired to rob the victim and during that robbery, the victim was shot while he sat in his vehicle.
All been arraigned and sent to the Bucks County Correctional Facility in lieu of bail.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps