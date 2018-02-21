3 arrests in shooting death of Philadelphia man in Bensalem

EMBED </>More Videos

Philadelphia man shot to death in Bucks County: Rick Williams reports on Action News at 5 p.m., February 19, 2018

BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) --
Authorities have made three arrests in Sunday's murder of a Philadelphia man in Bensalem.

Jonathan Vega, Charles Alexander and Ann Marie Rodriquez have been charged with the criminal homicide, criminal conspiracy and related offenses in the death of 26-year-old Tevin Hill.



Police found Hill, 26, of the 600 block of Wingohocking Street, with a gunshot wound to the chest on the 900 block of Bristol Pike around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Hill was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police say the investigation revealed that the three suspects conspired to rob the victim and during that robbery, the victim was shot while he sat in his vehicle.

All been arraigned and sent to the Bucks County Correctional Facility in lieu of bail.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsgunsgun violencehomicidemurderhomicide investigation
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News