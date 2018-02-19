Beyond our beloved coupons, Money Talks News broke down more clever ways to save on your family's food essentials.First, how does dinner for five bucks sound?There's another app called "$5 Dinners" that provides recipes for every meal on a budget.And one more: Supercook is a website that will help you make meals out of whatever you already have in the house.Now for a few store policies you might not be aware of. Time Magazine rounded these up:At Trader Joe's you might not know that in most cases they will let you try before you buy. And if you buy something and don't like it, they have a generous return policy where you can get a full refund or exchange.Whole Foods also allows you to try things free of change. A team member will open the packages right there in the store for you.And you may not know that Whole Foods will sell you exactly the amount you need, like half a head of lettuce or a quarter of a bag of carrots. Eliminate the amount you spent on the spot, and food waste.They can also save you time by cutting, deboning and de-veining just about any kind of meat or seafood on your menu, free of charge.------