What's the Deal: Clever ways to save on your grocery bill

Watch the report from Action News at 4 p.m. on February 19, 2018. (WPVI)

By
Beyond our beloved coupons, Money Talks News broke down more clever ways to save on your family's food essentials.

First, how does dinner for five bucks sound?

There's another app called "$5 Dinners" that provides recipes for every meal on a budget.

And one more: Supercook is a website that will help you make meals out of whatever you already have in the house.

Now for a few store policies you might not be aware of. Time Magazine rounded these up:

At Trader Joe's you might not know that in most cases they will let you try before you buy. And if you buy something and don't like it, they have a generous return policy where you can get a full refund or exchange.

Whole Foods also allows you to try things free of change. A team member will open the packages right there in the store for you.

And you may not know that Whole Foods will sell you exactly the amount you need, like half a head of lettuce or a quarter of a bag of carrots. Eliminate the amount you spent on the spot, and food waste.

They can also save you time by cutting, deboning and de-veining just about any kind of meat or seafood on your menu, free of charge.

