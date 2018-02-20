Secondhand embarrassment and Fergie's National Anthem

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WPVI) --A new book sheds light on what makes us feel so embarrassed for others' foolish action.
And the timing couldn't be better.
Grammy-winning singer Fergie is being criticized coast-to-coast for her sultry, night-clubby rendition of the national anthem during Sunday's NBA All-Star game.
Players and VIPs alike hid smiles or cringing looks.
Broadcast commentator Charles Barkley said it was so sexy, he felt like he needed a cigarette when it was over.
The new book 'Cringeworthy' says two pain centers in our brains actually light up when others mess up.
It suggests we feel a kind of social pain when we witness embarrassing acts, especially when we can imagine ourselves in those shoes.
On Monday afternoon, Fergie released a statement, saying she "wanted to try something special for the NBA."
She says she's an artistic risk-taker, but "clearly this rendition clearly didn't strike the intended tone."
Fergie says, "I love this country, and honestly tried my best."