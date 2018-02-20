Secondhand embarrassment and Fergie's National Anthem

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3107828" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fergie's NBA All-Star Game national anthem confuses, amuses. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on February 19, 2018.

A new book sheds light on what makes us feel so embarrassed for others' foolish action.And the timing couldn't be better.Grammy-winning singer Fergie is being criticized coast-to-coast for her sultry, night-clubby rendition of the national anthem during Sunday's NBA All-Star game.Players and VIPs alike hid smiles or cringing looks.Broadcast commentator Charles Barkley said it was so sexy, he felt like he needed a cigarette when it was over.The new book 'Cringeworthy' says two pain centers in our brains actually light up when others mess up.It suggests we feel a kind of social pain when we witness embarrassing acts, especially when we can imagine ourselves in those shoes.On Monday afternoon, Fergie released a statement, saying she "wanted to try something special for the NBA."She says she's an artistic risk-taker, but "clearly this rendition clearly didn't strike the intended tone."Fergie says, "I love this country, and honestly tried my best."