Women don't get life-saving heart devices often enough

For people with heart failure or an irregular heartbeat, an implantable device can get the heart rhythm back where it should be and even re-start the heart if necessary.But this study shows women are less than 30-percent likely to get the implantable device, even though research shows they work and they work even better in women than in men."There are sex-related differences, which I think are very important to understand, to identify, characterize and therefore we can apply our defibrillator therapy and re-synchronization therapy more precisely to the patients who need it most," says Dr. Niraj Varma, a cardiologist speciaizing in electrophysiology.As more baby boomers age, we're starting to see more people with these heart problems.Doctor Varma, at the Cleveland Clinic, says it's vital we look at all the options when treating patients, regardless of gender and women should talk to their health care providers about what is best for them.