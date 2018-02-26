Extreme work perks: Local companies offering great benefits

How today's professionals define success is changing dramatically and companies are responding in pretty incredible ways. They include innovative benefits and extras and a very different corporate culture and environment.
26-year-old Novarah Kazmi enjoys a corporate culture that most people can't imagine.
She says her employer, software company AGI, provides a real work-life balance.
"When I first started working here, I remember telling my parents, and they were in disbelief. They were like is AGI real?" she said.
"We try to do whatever we can to make our employees lives easier," said CEO Paul Graziani.
Perks at AGI include on-site haircuts and massages, ping pong and popcorn, and free gourmet meals three times daily - plus free personal trainers! It even has a laundry facility for employees to use.
"I will bring my laundry in here so I don't have to worry about doing it at home. I utilize the gym, and I do yoga," said Kazmi.
The barista at the branding firm 160over90 makes free gourmet coffee. Staffers also enjoy an open bar on Fridays.
At Urban Outfitters, Inc. employees can bring their dogs and take breaks in The Mag Shop.
At the email marketing company AWeber, you can ride one of two twisty slides right into the cafeteria.
"We have three chefs that serve us homemade lunches every day that are organic and locally grown," said Hope Bear, the company's Chief People Officer.
Perhaps even more enticing than that, how about a 4-week paid sabbatical leave when you hit ten years with the company?
Software company Azavea has a nap room and a video game room and subsidizes public transit and child care costs. And 20 percent of company profits are returned to employees.
At the public relations firm Cashman and Associates, all health care premiums are paid.
"It's amazing. It's huge!" said Vice President Laura Krebs Miller. "No one believes it when we tell them its 100-percent covered."
"We have complimentary hair services and makeup services and wellness and fitness classes you can attend," said President Nicole Cashman.
There are also free financial planners, lifestyle coaches - and, most importantly, a path forward.
"So we all have professional development plans that outline what's next for us, how we are going to continue to grow and develop," said Krebs Miller.
"90 percent of professionals in Philadelphia define skills as being more important than their job title," said Laura Lorenzetti of LinkedIn.
So businesses are making continuing education a priority.
"Some of the classes are hands-on, some of them are product knowledge," said Renee Iannace of Jason Matthew Salon.
Flexibility is also key. Many companies let employees work when they want, where they want.
"1 in 3 professionals in Philadelphia would take a 10-percent pay cut to have more flexibility in the workplace," Lorenzetti said.
And Cashman points out while employees enjoy all these work perks, it is also in the company's best interest to offer them.
"It definitely leads to more productive employees and happier employees. We have retained and attracted a whole new level of employee, (more productive and happier) than we had 10 years ago when this wasn't a priority," she explained.
Employers also talked about another perk: being able to give back to their communities through company-sponsored service days and mentoring programs.
Check out some of the local companies we spoke with and their associated work place perks below.
AWeber
100% company paid premiums for medical, dental and vision insurance
2 twisty slides to cafeteria
Free gourmet lunches
4-week paid sabbatical at 10-year mark
Extensive game room
High definition Blu-Ray movie theaters
Modern work stations (both sitting and standing)
-------------------------------------
eCity Interactive
Quarterly outings to do things like volunteer at nonprofit, going to a sporting event, or go axe throwing.
Plus summer hours, offices in the Benjamins Desk co-working space, coffee/beer, etc.
---------------------------
Braithwaite Communications
We have a basketball net up where people can shoot hoops
Through the years we've gone on cool company team outings like rock climbing and bowling
We have weekly catered breakfasts
We get three complimentary summer chill days to be taken as extra PTO over the summer
Unlimited work from home option
-------------------------------------
Indy Hall
Members run events like scotch night, Blue Cross river rink takeover party, weekly tabletop board game lunches, bi-weekly farm share with Common Market and sushi making sessions.
---------------------------
160over90
Creative work spaces
Open-concept office
Outside terrace
Casual/comfortable dress code
Fuel for the work week
Daily breakfast provided
On-staff barista who serves coffee, espresso and lattes all day
Dinner on the company after 8 p.m.
Beer, wine and cocktails served every Friday for happy hour
Great PTO and holiday policy
Office closes for 2 full weeks around Christmas and New Year's
2 days of community service
Matching 401K
Super-cool portfolio of work, representing brand leaders across professional sports, consumer and higher ed industries
--------------------------
AGI
Flex time.. work/life balance
Catering service on-site.. breakfast, lunch, and dinner for employees every day - FREE
Ping pong tournaments
Arcade machine
Popcorn
Family picnic
Rocket day in the winter..
Fly people out for holiday party..
Free gym.. we bring in yoga instructor
Laundry facility
Corporate apartment
Personal trainers
On-site haircuts, massages, oil changes, dry cleaning
---------------------------------------------
Azavea
Monthly guest lecture with catered lunch
Time off for voting, disaster response and volunteering
Fitness room
Ping Pong Tables
Nap Rooms
Video Game Rooms
Public transit & Child care subsidy
Bicycle Parking Room
20% of company profits given back to staff
---------------------------
Jason Matthew Salon
Continuing education
Free facial treatments
Company trip to New York
Guest Stylist Lecture/Demonstration
Flexible work schedules/maternity leave
-------------------------------------
Urban Outfitters, Inc.
On site shops and cafes
On site art gallery
Dog friendly office
Nutrition counseling, skin consultants
Full gym on site
Weekly brown bag workshops
Monthly coffee gatherings
Monthly amenities: dry cleaning, wellness counseling, hair stylists, pedicures
Two parties every year
-------------------------------------
Cashman & Associates
100% of medical, dental, vision premiums covered
Financial planning
Complimentary hair styling and make-up application
Complimentary fitness passes
Personal growth goals
Weekly Happy Hour
Wellness/fitness classes
Professional development program
Introproneur program, which encourages entrepreneurship within the company.
-----------------------------------------------------------------
BrainDo
Unlimited Time Off
Dogs to Work
BrainDo University and Team Building Workshops
Beach Retreats (we went to Portugal in the summer of 2017)
Ping Pong Table
Unlimited Coffee
Modern Work Stations that allow you to sit or stand
Lounge Room
Company Holiday Parties
Medical/Dental/Vision plans Covered
Matching 401K
------
