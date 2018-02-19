A week after a break-in at a home in Philadelphia's Torresdale section, a woman has her late husband's dog tags back.Police returned them to Francis Adair's widow over the weekend.They were found at the intersection of Brous and Knorr Streets in Mayfair.The family says the dog tags were in a jewelry box that also contained Adair's Rosary.They're praying it turns up along with a quilt made out of all his shirts.