Stolen dog tags returned to grieving widow, family hopes quilt will follow

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A week after a break-in at a home in Philadelphia's Torresdale section, a woman has her late husband's dog tags back.

Police returned them to Francis Adair's widow over the weekend.

Famly pleads for return of keepsake quilt stolen from their home
A family is asking for the public's help locating some sentimental keepsakes that were stolen during a burglary Monday.

They were found at the intersection of Brous and Knorr Streets in Mayfair.

The family says the dog tags were in a jewelry box that also contained Adair's Rosary.

They're praying it turns up along with a quilt made out of all his shirts.
