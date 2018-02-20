Woman caught in crossfire in Grays Ferry

GRAYS FERRY (WPVI) --An innocent woman was caught in the crossfire as two gunmen starting shooting in the Grays Ferry section of Philadelphia, police say.
The 59-year-old woman was shot several times while on the 2700 block of Reed Street around 8 p.m. Monday.
Investigators say more than 20 shots were fired along the street.
Police rushed the woman to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. She is listed in stable condition.
The search continues for the shooters.
