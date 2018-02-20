Woman caught in crossfire in Grays Ferry

An innocent woman was caught in the crossfire as two gunmen starting shooting in the Grays Ferry section of Philadelphia, police say.The 59-year-old woman was shot several times while on the 2700 block of Reed Street around 8 p.m. Monday.Investigators say more than 20 shots were fired along the street.Police rushed the woman to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. She is listed in stable condition.The search continues for the shooters.------