Pedestrian struck and killed in Upper Moreland, Pa. identified

Pedestrian struck in Upper Moreland, Pa.: Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on February 20, 2018. (WPVI)

UPPER MORELAND TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Police have identified the pedestrian struck and killed early Tuesday on Easton Road (Route 611) in Upper Moreland, Montgomery County.

Edward Brostowicz, 31, of the 600 block of Henry Ave., was struck just before 3:30 a.m.

Officers found him lying in the right southbound travel lane suffering from severe injuries. Medics rushed him to Abington/Jefferson Health in Abington, Pa., where he died a short time later.

Crash on Route 611 in Upper Moreland. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on February 20, 2018.



Initial reports indicated Brostowicz was struck by a commercial vehicle.

No further details about the crash have been released by police, pending the outcome of their investigation.

Route 611 South was shut down near the entrance to the Pennsylvania Turnpike for about 5 hours as police investigated.

The road was back open by mid-morning.
Crash involving pedestrian in Upper Moreland. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on February 20, 2018.


