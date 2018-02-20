WEDDING

Bride gets stuck in elevator on wedding day

Bride gets stucks in elevator. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on February 20, 2018. (WPVI)

A couple spent the first hour of their wedding apart.

The bride became stuck in an elevator on the way to the reception.

Melissa Rodger was four feet shy of the 18th floor of a hotel in Providence, Rhode Island when the elevator randomly stopped.

The fire department rushed to the rescue.

They pried open the door and got her out.

The bride ended up being about 45 minutes late to her reception.

